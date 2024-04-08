The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Apr. 8, 2024

City releases 2024 brush pickup schedule

VW independent staff

Van Wert’s 2024 brush pickup schedule has been set. Brush will be picked up on three Mondays, May 6, July 8 and September 9. Brush should be out by 7 a.m. on each of those dates. Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.

  • The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than feet long.
  • The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
  • Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
  • The city will not be picking up leaves during brush pick up.

