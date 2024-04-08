City releases 2024 brush pickup schedule
VW independent staff
Van Wert’s 2024 brush pickup schedule has been set. Brush will be picked up on three Mondays, May 6, July 8 and September 9. Brush should be out by 7 a.m. on each of those dates. Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.
- The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than feet long.
- The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
- Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
- The city will not be picking up leaves during brush pick up.
POSTED: 04/08/24 at 3:37 am. FILED UNDER: News