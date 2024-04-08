Deehring, Scott shine at Ehresman Invite

VW independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert’s Kendra Deehring and Owen Scott each won individual championships at the Bath Ehresman Memorial Invitational on Friday.

Deehring sprinted to the 100 meter dash title with a time of 12.2 seconds and also finished third in the 200 meter dash (26.4). She was also the anchor on the 4×100 relay team (Olivia Vaas, Mia Rager, Payton Nagel, Deehring) that finished second (52.7).

Scott won the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:52.9 and was part of the 4×800 relay team (Andrew Laudick, Scott, Harrison Sloan, Rylan Miller) that finished second (8:44.6). He also finished fourth in the 1600 meter run (4:38.9).

Other top performers for the Cougars were Nagel (fourth, 300 meter hurdles, 51.9); Leah Krites (fourth, pole vault, 6-0); Rager (long jump, second, 16-05.75); Claire Benner (third, shot put, 31-00.25); Miller (third, 800 meter run, 2:07.1), and Kelby Blythe (four, boys long jump, 19-05).

Ottawa-Glandorf swept the girls and boys titles. Van Wert finished fourth on the girls side and seventh on the boys side.