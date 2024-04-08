Emergency Operations Center activated
VW independent staff/submitted information
COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine has activated the Ohio Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to support local communities during and after today’s solar eclipse, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Ohio.
The EOC activation follows the executive order issued by Governor DeWine last month that directed all state departments and agencies to be prepared to support local communities during the eclipse. Ohio EMA has been coordinating with state, local, and private partners to prepare for increased demands on gas, food, shelter, traffic, and cell phone service since 2021.
“We usually don’t have this much notice for a large-scale event, but the eclipse has been hundreds of years in the making, so that helped make our jobs a little easier,” said Sima Merick, director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. “Our EOC teams will be watching traffic cameras, weather radar, and monitoring local needs through contact with our county partners, and we stand ready to provide resources as needed.”
In addition to the EOC activation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has increased staffing levels and activated its aviation unit to enhance traffic safety services and emergency response on Ohio’s highways. Troopers will be available to support local law enforcement agencies on request and will be ready to assist motorists in need.
The Ohio Department of Transportation will be fully staffed today to assist with traffic control and adjust traffic signal timing near popular viewing areas as needed. The Ohio Turnpike’s toll booths, service plazas, and maintenance buildings will also be fully staffed, and the turnpike will be monitored by tow truck operators to provide roadside assistance to stranded motorists. Portable message signs will be placed at various locations to keep travelers informed about traffic incidents and driving conditions.
Roadwork on ODOT-maintained roads and the Ohio Turnpike will be restricted during and after the event to decrease traffic backups. Although existing work zones have been reduced in size where possible, adjustments could not be made in the following locations and travelers in these areas should anticipate longer delays:
- I-75 in Dayton and Cincinnati
- I-475 in Toledo
- I-70/71 in downtown Columbus
- I-70 in Zanesville
- I-76/I-77/SR-8 in Akron
- Ohio Turnpike at milepost 185.6 in Summit County (Tinkers Creek Bridge)
In addition, traffic is expected to be heavier than usual along U.S. 30 in Van Wert County and the surrounding area.
General information and tips for Ohioans and visitors
- The Ohio Department of Health has issued safety tips for viewing the eclipse.
- Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 in Ohio to report unsafe drivers or stranded motorists. In the event of an emergency, dial 911. More than 1,000 live traffic cameras, real-time speeds, traffic alerts, and work zone information are available at OHGO.com and with the OHGO app.
- Stopping on the side of highways or exit ramps for non-emergencies is strictly prohibited.
- Looking at the sun while driving is discouraged, and using a mobile device to capture the eclipse while driving is in violation of Ohio’s distracted driving law.
- Travelers are encouraged to have a preparedness kit ready to go for their vehicles and include items like snacks, drinks, cash, cell phone chargers, and blankets.
POSTED: 04/08/24 at 3:38 am. FILED UNDER: News