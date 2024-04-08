Emergency Operations Center activated

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine has activated the Ohio Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to support local communities during and after today’s solar eclipse, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Ohio.

The EOC activation follows the executive order issued by Governor DeWine last month that directed all state departments and agencies to be prepared to support local communities during the eclipse. Ohio EMA has been coordinating with state, local, and private partners to prepare for increased demands on gas, food, shelter, traffic, and cell phone service since 2021.

Traffic is expected to be heavier than normal around the state, including U.S. 30. ODOT map

“We usually don’t have this much notice for a large-scale event, but the eclipse has been hundreds of years in the making, so that helped make our jobs a little easier,” said Sima Merick, director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. “Our EOC teams will be watching traffic cameras, weather radar, and monitoring local needs through contact with our county partners, and we stand ready to provide resources as needed.”

In addition to the EOC activation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has increased staffing levels and activated its aviation unit to enhance traffic safety services and emergency response on Ohio’s highways. Troopers will be available to support local law enforcement agencies on request and will be ready to assist motorists in need.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be fully staffed today to assist with traffic control and adjust traffic signal timing near popular viewing areas as needed. The Ohio Turnpike’s toll booths, service plazas, and maintenance buildings will also be fully staffed, and the turnpike will be monitored by tow truck operators to provide roadside assistance to stranded motorists. Portable message signs will be placed at various locations to keep travelers informed about traffic incidents and driving conditions.

Roadwork on ODOT-maintained roads and the Ohio Turnpike will be restricted during and after the event to decrease traffic backups. Although existing work zones have been reduced in size where possible, adjustments could not be made in the following locations and travelers in these areas should anticipate longer delays:

I-75 in Dayton and Cincinnati

I-475 in Toledo

I-70/71 in downtown Columbus

I-70 in Zanesville

I-76/I-77/SR-8 in Akron

Ohio Turnpike at milepost 185.6 in Summit County (Tinkers Creek Bridge)

In addition, traffic is expected to be heavier than usual along U.S. 30 in Van Wert County and the surrounding area.

General information and tips for Ohioans and visitors