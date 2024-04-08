Eutsler fills new role at Marsh Foundation

VW independent staff/submitted information

Austin Eutsler has accepted the role as the next program manager at the Marsh Foundation’s Marsh Hall. As a family teacher for more than a year, Eutsler has assisted with the interviewing, hiring and training of new staff. He is excited about the new role and his increased potential to impact youth.

“Over a year of working directly with our youth, I have witnessed first-hand their needs and what contributes most to their success,” he said. “The continuous feedback from my supervisors has given me every opportunity I could ask for to learn and grow, contributing greatly to where I am today.”

Austin Eutsler

Eutsler has local roots and graduated from Crestview in 2009 before joining the United States Army after high school. Since his service, he has held a variety of trade jobs before joining The Marsh staff. After a year of employment at the Marsh as a family teacher, he earned his certification accredited by the Teaching Family Association.

According to Elizabeth Truxell, Director of Residental Services, Eutsler has excelled at his role as family teacher.

“He has consistently demonstrated outstanding skills and dedication in his role,” she said.” Families and consumers have consistently praised his patience and ability to connect with their children. His contributions to the team have been invaluable, including volunteering to assist with interviews for potential new hires.”

Eutsler said that as a family teacher he has learned the importance of structure and organization when it comes to helping the youth feel confident, secure and successful. As program manager, he hopes to continue to maintain processes that help the staff and youth be as successful as possible.

“Being program manager allows me to play a bigger part in maintaining future success for our staff and our youth,” he said. “I want to continue a good line of communication between our youth and our families so those relationships can continue to grow.”

He is looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow his career at the Marsh Foundation and plans to pursue a college degree in the near future.

According to Eutsler, he has a very supportive partner, Lexi, who has continuously encouraged him to pursue what he thought might never be possible. They have two girls, Novaleigh, 6, and Presley, 7. In his free time, he enjoys motorcycle trips, gathering with friends and family and watching his children smile and have fun.

“Always pursue your dreams,” he said. “We all have something to offer no matter where or what we come from. Joining the Marsh Foundation team has truly been life changing and I’m beyond grateful.”

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.