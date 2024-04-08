Marilyn Joan Ainsworth

Marilyn Joan Ainsworth, 94, of Ohio City, passed away Monday morning, April 1, 2024, at the Denver Inpatient Hospice Center, Denver, Colorado.

She was born September 26, 1929 in Bluffton, Ohio, the daughter of Walter C. Gallant and Lyda Mae (Fischer) Gallant, who both preceded her in death. She married Thomas Hugh Ainsworth November 16, 1973, and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2011.

Family survivors include a son, Mike (Shawn) Fickert of Bennett, Colorado; three grandchildren, Jessica Fickert, Katie (Brian) Thornburg and Andrew (Anita) Fickert; a great granddaughter, Haylan Thornburg, and one sister, June Secrist of Naples, Florida.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers, Kenneth Gallant and James Gallant.

She was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Ohio City and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She received an associates degree in secretarial science from Bluffton College. Marilyn was also a member of the Good Sam Camping Club and retired as a legal secretary.

There will be visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, followed by services at 12 p.m. with Rev. Denise Brown officiating. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Preferred memorials are to The Denver Hospice or St. Johns Lutheran Church, Ohio City

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.