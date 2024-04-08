Ohio’s first total solar eclipse since 1806 occurs today

Here is the path of this afternoon’s total solar eclipse. It includes all of Van Wert County and all surrounding counties with the exception of a small portion of Paulding County. Ohio EMA map

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It is finally here – Eclipse Day, 2024. The much anticipated eclipse, the first total solar eclipse in Ohio since 1806, will take place this afternoon and Van Wert County is a prime spot to view it.

The eclipse will travel across Ohio from southwest to northeast beginning around 1:54 p.m. in Van Wert County and will end around 4:27 p.m. Totality will begin throughout the county at 3:08 p.m. and will last approximately four minutes. 35 Ohio counties, including Van Wert County, will have the entirety of their county within the area of totality. It will be the last total solar eclipse in Ohio until 2444.

Appropriate eclipse glasses should be worn during the eclipse but may be taken off during the 3-4 minutes of totality. After that, glasses should be worn again.

Weather and viewing conditions are expected to be favorable locally, which could lead to more people coming to the area. Original estimates had Van Wert County’s population (approximately 28,000) doubling for the day.

Here are some other things to remember on this historic day.