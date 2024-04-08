Ohio’s first total solar eclipse since 1806 occurs today
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
It is finally here – Eclipse Day, 2024. The much anticipated eclipse, the first total solar eclipse in Ohio since 1806, will take place this afternoon and Van Wert County is a prime spot to view it.
The eclipse will travel across Ohio from southwest to northeast beginning around 1:54 p.m. in Van Wert County and will end around 4:27 p.m. Totality will begin throughout the county at 3:08 p.m. and will last approximately four minutes. 35 Ohio counties, including Van Wert County, will have the entirety of their county within the area of totality. It will be the last total solar eclipse in Ohio until 2444.
Appropriate eclipse glasses should be worn during the eclipse but may be taken off during the 3-4 minutes of totality. After that, glasses should be worn again.
Weather and viewing conditions are expected to be favorable locally, which could lead to more people coming to the area. Original estimates had Van Wert County’s population (approximately 28,000) doubling for the day.
Here are some other things to remember on this historic day.
- All local schools are closed today and all school parking lots are off-limits for eclipse viewing.
- The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol all have extra law enforcement officers and dispatchers working today and tonight.
- Be mindful that out-of-town traffic might stop on roads, highways, business lots and even private property to view the eclipse.
- Heavy traffic is expected before and after the eclipse, especially along U.S. 30. Traffic gridlock is expected after the eclipse.
- The public is asked to refrain from calling 911 for transport to the hospital unless absolutely necessary, as critical care calls and accident calls will likely increase due to additional people in the county and driving through the county.
- Keep in mind that Wifi and cell service may be disrupted due to the expected influx of people.
