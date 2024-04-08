Retired teachers group meeting Friday

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will hold its spring luncheon meeting and program at 12 p.m. this Friday, April 12, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. The luncheon meal includes glazed ham, twice-baked potato, green beans, gelatin salad, roll and fluffy lemon cheesecake, along with coffee or tea.

The meal cost is $11 per person and reservations must be made by this Wednesday, April 10, and can be made by contacting Jean Minnig at 419.203.0642, or via email at jaminnig@hotmail.com.

The featured program speaker will be Rachel Hoverman, 4-H/Youth Program and Master Gardener Program Coordinator for the Van Wert County Extension Office. She will speak on the development of the Extension Office in Ohio and the educational programs offered for all ages and various interests through the extension office.

A business session will follow the speaker’s presentation and several informational items regarding STRS will be shared. Retired educators and persons who are interested in the public education system are welcome to come and find out more about the ORTA organization which promotes public education and looks to protect the pension system of Ohio’s retired educators.

Please contact Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283 if you are interested in attending this luncheon meeting or becoming a member.