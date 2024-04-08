Roundup: baseball, softball, tennis

Mother Nature finally allowed spring sporting events on Friday and Saturday. A recap of the various events is listed below. Due to the eclipse, no spring sports events are scheduled for today.

Baseball

Lincolnview 4 Wayne Trace 1

Lincolnview 6 Perry 0 (no-hitter)

The Lancers improved to 3-2 with back-to-back wins on Saturday, 4-1 over Wayne Trace, then a no-hit, 6-0 win over Perry.

Against Wayne Trace, the Lancers snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Holden Price doubled in Chayse Overholt, then Aiden Hardesty doubled in Price and Jared Jessee.

Hardesty and Myles Moody each finished with two hits and Jack Dunlap earned the complete game win by scattering four hits over seven innings while striking out four and walking four.

The Lancers capped off the day with a 6-0 win over Perry. Hardesty and Overholt teamed up to hold the Commodores hitless, while striking out 14. Hardesty went the first four innings and fanned nine while walking two, and Overholt worked the remaining three innings and struck out five.

Lincolnview will play at Lima Sr. on Tuesday.

Crestview 7 Kalida 6

CONVOY — In the home opener, the Knights won a seesaw battle against Kalida, 7-6 on Saturday.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead, then led 5-0 entering the bottom of the third. However, the Knights scored four runs in the bottom of the third, including an RBI single by Bryson Penix, a bases loaded walk and an error. Crestview added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth, including an RBI single by Connor Sheets and a two-RBI double by Zaine Cereghin.

Kalida scored a run in the sixth and had the winning run at the plate in the seventh with one out.

Crestview finished with four hits in the game, two by Penix and one each by Sheets and Cereghin. Preston Kreischer earned the win on the mound by going five innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. Penix pitched the remaining two innings and gave up a run on two hits.

Heritage 7 Van Wert 6

MONROEVILLE (IN) — Van Wert scored five runs in the sixth but Heritage (3-0) plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Cougars 7-6 on Saturday.

Briston Wise and Hayden Dowler each had two hits for Van Wert and Wise, Dowler, Brylen Parker, Sam Houg, Cam Werts and Griff McCracken each drove in a run.

Van Wert (2-2) is scheduled to host Bath on Tuesday.

Softball

Bowling Green 4 Crestview 0

Defiance 10 Crestview 0

DEFIANCE — Crestview dropped to 1-3 with two losses at a quad at Defiance on Saturday.

After falling 4-0 to Bowling Green, the Lady Knights lost 10-0 to Defiance. In that game, Crestview was led by Kenzie Harting and Dakota Thornell, who accounted for Crestview’s two hits. Seven of Defiance’s runs came in the third inning.

Crestview is scheduled to host New Bremen on Tuesday.

Fairview 8 Lincolnview 4 (Friday)

Fairview held Lincolnview to just four hits and the Apaches defeated the Lancers 8-4 on Friday.

Addysen Stevens had a double and Sydney Fackler, Ashlyn Price and Emma Bowersock each had a hit, and Sylvia Longstreth, Fackler, Price and Bowersock each drove in a run. Fackler and Post teamed up to strike out seven Fairview batters.

The Apaches scored four runs in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth. All four of Lincolnview’s runs came in the bottom of the sixth.

The Lancers are scheduled to play at Coldwater on Tuesday.

Tennis

Bath 3 Van Wert 2

Wauseon 3 Van Wert 2

The Van Wert netters dropped a pair of tough 3-2 matches to Bath and Wauseon on Friday and Saturday.

Against Bath on Friday, both wins came at doubles play. The first doubles team of Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story defeated Braydin Vanbuskirk and Carter Deppe 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, and the second doubles team of Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander topped Declan Callahan and Ethan Bodine 6-1, 6-4.

During Saturday’s match against Wauseon, Fletcher Smith defeated Gavin Holcomb 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 at third singles, and Jaymison Moynihan and Keaton Sudduth won by default at second doubles.

Van Wert will return to action at Celina on Tuesday.