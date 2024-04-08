Saturday night crash claims Rockford man

VW independent staff

A weekend UTV accident that claimed a Rockford man remains under investigation.

According to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, the accident occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Rockford West Rd. in Dublin Township.

The driver of the 2019 Polaris Turbo UTV, Dylan R. Bigelow, 25, was eastbound when he went off the road and overcorrected, causing him to lose control and hit a ditch. He was ejected and the UTV flipped several times before coming to rest in a nearby field. Bigelow was transported by Rockford EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.