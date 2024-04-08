Van Wert PD stays busy pre-eclipse

VW independent staff/submitted information

While waiting for the expected large influx of people for the eclipse, the Van Wert Police Department took advantage of the extra personnel on-duty. From 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, the Van Wert Police Department had the following activity:

Julie Ann Snyder Survilla, 57, of Van Wert, was charged with OVI on a motorcycle, no eye protection and expired license plates.

Jeffrey Rider Jr. was charged with OVI and failure to stay in a marked lane. His initial appearance in Van Wert Municipal court is scheduled for Tuesday.

Tasha Nicole Helstead, 31, Van Wert, was arrested for a third offense of driving with no operator’s license. She was held for bond.

Brandy M. Runyon, 33, was arrested for a third offense of driving with no operator’s license.

Mercede Clark,19, was arrested for driving under suspension and was held for bond.

Jared Michael Jutte, 26, was arrested for OVI and a stop sign violation

The following individuals were picked up on warrants:

Dawnja Fuentes, of Van Wert, was arrested on three warrants – two from Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear and one from Paulding for failure to appear. All three warrants stemmed from traffic violations.

Nicholas Burgoon, 25, of Ohio City was arrested on a Van Wert County Common Pleas Court warrant for violation of community control on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs. While making an arrest, the officer located a suspected glass bowl and meth pipe in his front pocket. Burgoon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Chanceller S. Nelson, of Van Wert, was picked up on a civil contempt child support warrant out of Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Division.

Christina Eve Lyons, 38, of Van Wert, was arrested on a felony indictment from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for theft of drugs, a fourth degree felony.

Skyler Emler was arrested for failure to appear for an original charge of dangerous drug possession.

In addition, there was a fight at Old South and there will be a charge filed for disorderly conduct.

Three junk vehicles were towed from a property in the 100 block of S. Chestnut St. and three junk vehicles and a trailer were taken from the 400 block of S. Franklin St.