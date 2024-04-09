Convoy native writes second book

In the small town of Convoy during the 1970s, there was no shortage of activities in which a youth could take part. Before video games and movie channels, fun was found on bikes, with ball gloves, and in sandlot games of hide and seek.

When writing “The Echoes of Small Occurrences” author Jeremy Stemen drew upon his own memories of growing up in Convoy. Though the town is not specifically named in the book, Stemen allows many readers to travel back in time to their own coming of age in a small town.

Jeremy Stemen

The book, written in a slice-of-life style, provides a snapshot of life in a small, Midwestern town in 1973, as it follows a group of friends preparing to graduate high school.

The brood encounters events that alter the trajectory of their lives—some whose lives are already planned out for them, others who dream of a brighter future, and one destined to fail. Familiar yet thought-provoking, the book offers valuable insight into the minds and hearts of teens of yesteryear.

“Convoy has always held a special place in my heart,” Stemen stated. “My mind’s images of my family will always be there, though none of us still lives there. There are so many memories of this small town with a huge personality.”

“The Echoes of Small Occurrences” is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle format. It is the second of four books that make up the “Cindered Bridges” series, which follows a group of strangers whose lives eventually intersect in ways yet to be discovered.

“The Tolls of a Cindered Bridge” was released last year: After alienating the entire town, fading Hollywood star Lewis Montgomery finds himself stranded in Canada’s most northern town after missing the ship that left with all his belongings. He strives for forgiveness and acceptance over six months of harsh winter, during which time he discovers his humanity, the kindness of others, and a culture he never knew. The book is an adventure story with comedy and thrills included.