More in store in 2024

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert Live is thrilled to announce a few of the shows set to grace the Niswonger stage this fall. From heartwarming family entertainment to sidesplitting comedy and an enchanting tribute to a music legend, this fall promises an extraordinary experience for all. This is just the start of our fall 2024 show announcements!

Kicking off the fall on Tuesday, September 17, is the highly anticipated “Bluey’s Big Play.” Families are invited to join the beloved blue heeler pup, Bluey, and her friends for an unforgettable theatrical adventure filled with laughter, music, and boundless fun!

Bluey’s Big Play is just one of the newly announced shows coming to the NPAC. Photo submitted

On Thursday, October 10, prepare for an evening of laughter as comedian Charlie Berens takes the stage. Berens, known for his hilarious takes on Midwestern culture and viral “Manitowoc Minute” segments, promises an uproarious performance that will leave audiences in stitches.

Another show coming this gall on Friday, November 8, is “Always Olivia – An Olivia Newton-John Tribute.” Audiences will celebrate the timeless hits and remarkable career of music icon Olivia Newton-John in this captivating tribute.

“We are delighted to present these three incredible shows as part of our fall 2024 lineup at Niswonger Performing Arts Center,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert Live. “Each performance promises to deliver unparalleled entertainment and unforgettable memories for the community.”

Tickets for all shows will be available for purchase by the public starting April 23. Van Wert Live members can purchase tickets starting Tuesday, April 9. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of live entertainment this fall at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert, Ohio! Be sure to follow us on social media and be a part of our email list because there is more in store in 2024!

Stop out to the Niswonger from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call 419.238.6722. Get your ticket 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.