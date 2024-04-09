Random Thoughts: college hoops, more

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around UConn, a major hoops coaching change, an impressive season, another coach steps down, and an open letter to CBS.

UConn

I have to hand it to UConn. The Huskies took down Purdue 75-60 on Monday night and wrapped up a second consecutive national championship, a feat that isn’t easily accomplished. Make no mistake, UConn was the favorite going into the game and rightfully so, but I guess I held out hope that Purdue would somehow spring the upset. As it turns out, the Boilermakers really had no chance.

For more on the national championship game, keep reading. Like many others, I’m not a fan of a 9:20 p.m. tipoff.

John Calipari

Nothing against the University of Arkansas or the fine people who go to school and/or work there, but John Calipari must have been pretty desperate to get out of Kentucky.

It’s a move that can be best termed as shocking.

38-0

I don’t care what sport it is, going 38-0 – running the table – is very impressive. It’s even more impressive when you consider South Carolina lost all five starters from last year’s team.

Dawn Staley is a great coach and much classier that at least one of her counterparts. That’s all I’m going say.

Make it four…

Four Western Buckeye League schools are now searching for new boys basketball coaches.

Matt Tabler resigned at Elida last week. His resignation follows ones by Ben Laudick at Van Wert, Kirk Looser at Bath and Dan Hegemeier at St. Marys Memorial.

3 p.m. vs. 9:20 p.m.

Dear CBS,

Please take a page from the book of ESPN. Sunday’s NCAA women’s basketball national championship game tipped off at 3 p.m. and it was watched by millions of people. The game was over before 5:30 p.m. and it was wonderful – the game itself and the fact that it ended before early evening.

Monday night’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game tipped off at 9:30 p.m. We all know it’s all about prime time television revenue, but how about considering the viewers for a change? Not everyone wants to or can stay up until midnight to watch a game. Throw in the fact that it’s two teams from the Eastern time zone and that makes the late start time even worse.

Here’s a thought – play the women’s title game at 3 p.m. Saturday and the men’s title game at 3 p.m. Sunday. Yes, I know, it will take a bit of juggling with the semifinal schedule, but that’s not difficult at all.

Best of all – more people can actually watch the men’s game, which will increase ratings and revenue.

Signed,

All college basketball fans in the Eastern time zone.

As always, if you have thoughts or questions on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.