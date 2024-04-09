State says distracted driving law working

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — New data that shows Ohio’s stronger distracted driving law is making a positive impact on the state’s roadways.

Cambridge Mobile Telematics has been monitoring the impact of Ohio’s distracted driving law over the past year. The law makes it illegal in most cases for drivers to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device. The violation is now considered a primary offense, meaning any officer can pull over a driver immediately if they witness a violation.

CMT’s phone motion data analysis shows a notable 8.6 percent decrease in distracted driving in Ohio since the law took effect. CMT estimates that this reduction has helped prevent 3,600 crashes, 2,000 injuries, 17 fatalities, and $144 million in economic damages since the effective date of the law. In the months leading up to the law’s enforcement, Ohio drivers spent an average of one minute and 42 seconds interacting with their phones for every hour of driving. In month two of the law, this figure dropped to one minute and 30 seconds of distraction. According to CMT’s analysis, Ohio has seen a consistent month-over-month decline in distracted driving, culminating in a reduction to one minute and 29 seconds by the tenth month, a 13-second drop.

“This new data is indisputable evidence that strong laws, strict enforcement, and public awareness are the keys to preventing crashes and saving lives,” said Emily Davidson, Ohio Traffic Safety Office executive director. “Ending distracted driving is a priority and we are excited to see that we are on the right track to making our streets and highways safer.”

Ohioans will start seeing more ads for the “Phones Down. It’s The Law.” campaign this month, which is National Distracted Driving Awareness month. Television and radio ads, billboards, and social media are directing viewers to the campaign website at phonesdown.ohio.gov. For the past year, OTSO has been distributing educational materials about the new law across the state. As of April 1, over 8,000 campaign items have been distributed to traffic safety partners and law enforcement agencies.

“We’re on a long-term journey to change behavior,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said. “Electronic distractions are as dangerous as driving impaired by drugs or alcohol and deserve the same stigma.”

Here are penalties and fines for anyone convicted of violating Ohio’s distracted driving law:

First offense in two years: two points assessed to driver’s license, up to a $150 fine. On the first offense, completion of a distracted driving course can help avoid the fine and points.

Second offense in two years: three points assessed to driver’s license, up to a $250 fine.

Third or more offense in two years: four points assessed to driver’s license, up to a $500 fine, possible 90-day suspension of license.

Along with the fines, each offense also brings with it court costs. In addition, court appearances are mandatory in all cases and fines are doubled if the violation occurs in a work zone.