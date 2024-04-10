Award winners

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have selected Wayne Trace senior Hudson Myers (pictured above), and Lincolnview senior Kaden Hohman (below) as Students of the Month for March. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Lodge Student of the Month Chair Linda Stanley is pictured with both students. Photos submitted