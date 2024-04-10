Johanna Margaret (O’Riordan) Stevens

Johanna Margaret Stevens (née O’Riordan) of Rockford, formerly of Van Wert, departed this life at 5:29 a.m. Sunday April 7, 2024, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born May 4, 1950, to Richard (Tony) and Johanna O’Riordan in Glasinevin, Dublin, Ireland. She relocated to the USA in 2003, where she married Glen Stevens, and he survives.

Johanna Stevens

Johanna was a talented seamstress and was active at crafting jewelry, stationary, and crocheting. Her faith in the lord was very special to her. She missed her family, spread all over the world immensely, video chatting with them every chance she could. She never knew a stranger – anyone she met became a friend. She was a fun-loving person who enjoyed making others laugh.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Suzanne Innes, and sisters, Maureen Lynch and Sheila Todd.

Johanna is survived by daughters, Fran (Gordon) Maxwell and Paulette (John) Reilly, and a stepdaughter, Wendy (Craig) DeLong; son, Dean Turner, and stepson, Jeffrey (Heather) Stevens; sisters, Philomena Riley, Anne Birch, and Bridget Mullins; grandchildren, Kelly, Shauna, Glen, Matthew, Ciara, Erin, Leah, Nina, and Dean Jr.; step grandchildren, Sarah, Caleb (deceased), Nathan, and Riley; great grandchildren, Kara, Emmy, Leo, and Brailey.

There will be no public services. Flowers and cards may be sent to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert.

To share in Johanna’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.