Marijuana ban on tonight’s agenda

VW independent staff

During tonight’s meeting, Van Wert City Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance that if ultimately approved, would ban consumption of marijuana/THC projects on city-owned property, including city parks.

The matter was briefly discussed at during the March 25 meeting of city council. The ordinance is expected to go through three readings, with the final one being May 13.

A discussion on possibly banning recreational marijuana dispensaries within the city limits will be discussed during the April 22 meeting of city council.

Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.