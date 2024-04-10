Steven Paul Replogle

Steven Paul Replogle, 33, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 9, 2024, at his residence in Van Wert.

He was born July 28, 1990, in Van Wert the son of Steve Allan Replogle and Rita Faye (Rupert) Replogle, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Misty Moore February 28, 2020, and she survives.

Steve Replogle

Other family survivors include his son, Landen Hayden James Boff-Replogle; three stepchildren, Elaina Taylor, Elissea Gipson, and Easton Sheeter; his siblings, Cody Jackson of Van Wert, Jamie Replogle of Fort Wayne, Heather Replogle of Van Wert, Deanna Mott of Arkansas and Jessica Stuber of Tennessee, plus many uncles, aunts and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Paul Replogle.

Steve was employed at Danfoss for five years. He was the Road Captain of the American Legion Riders Club of Van Wert. He loved to fish, ride motorcycles, make people laugh with his goofy personality. Steve was an awesome uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, April 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Haddix officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.

Preferred memorials: the family for funeral expenses.

