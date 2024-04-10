Tennis team gets big win at Celina

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CELINA — The Cougars evened their overall record at 3-3 and improved to 2-1 in the Western Buckeye League with a 4-1 win at Celina on Tuesday.

“This felt like a big win for us tonight,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “It got us back on track in the WBL and gives us some confidence going forward. Everyone battled really hard.”

Van Wert enjoyed wins at two singles matches and from both doubles teams. Aaron Reichert earned a hard fought 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Rylan Chapman at second singles and Jaymison Moynihan defeated Aaron Doseck 6-1, 6-4 at third singles. The first doubles team of Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story picked up a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Brady Sapp and Josh Schoen and the second doubles team of Fletcher Smith and Kaedyn Swander cruised by Celina’s Liner Bolkeim and Christian Fent 6-0, 6-0.

The Van Wert tennis team notched a road win at Celina on Tuesday. Photo submitted

Celina’s lone win came at first singles, where Jack Zhang defeated Keaton Foster 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4.

“Keaton and Aaron had tough three set matches and showed a lot of heart,” Alvarez said. “Jaymison played probably his best match of the season at third singles. Caleb and Devon had a rough start but picked it up late in the first set, and Fletcher and Kaedyn continue to do good things for us at second doubles.”

“Celina is well coached, they have a first-year head coach in Ethan Westgerdes and he’s doing a great job with that group,” he added. ”Hats off to him and the program he’s establishing over there.”

Van Wert is scheduled to host Defiance on Friday, then will host the 7-team Van Wert Invite (Ayersville, Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf, Sidney Lehman Catholic, St. Marys Memorial and Wauseon) on Saturday.