VW independent baseball, softball recap

Baseball

Van Wert 2 Bath 0

At Russell Fisher Field, Sam Houg scattered three hits over seven innings and Van Wert defeated Bath 2-0 on Tuesday. Houg struck out seven Wildcat batters and walked just two.

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the first when Brylen Parker scored on a grounder by Kaden Shaffer, then Houg drove in an insurance run in the sixth with a single that plated Shaffer, who had doubled to open the inning.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Celina on Friday.

Crestview 9 New Haven 7

NEW HAVEN (IN) — After trailing 3-0, Crestview exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning and the Knights went on to beat New Haven 9-7 on Tuesday.

Crestview pounded out 14 hits in the game, including three by Bryson Penix and two each by Hunter Jones, Connor Sheets, Zaine Cereghin, and Ayden Hyitt. Cereghin and Hyitt each drove in two runs. Sheets earned the win on the mound after going 4 2/3 innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits with three walks. Penix got the save after pitching the final inning and striking out all three Bulldog batters he faced.

The Knights (3-0) are scheduled to play at Bath today.

Lincolnview 12 Lima Sr. 4

LIMA — Luke Bollenbacher and Reide Jackson each had a single and a double, Holden Price singled and tripled, and Lincolnview defeated Lima Sr. 12-4 on Tuesday. The Lancers scored in each of the seven innings, and Chayse Overholt earned the win on the mound allowing two hits, striking out three and walking one in three innings of work.

The Lancers (4-2) are scheduled to host Miller City today.

Softball

Bath 7 Van Wert 6

LIMA – Van Wert led 4-0 in the third but Bath rallied and used a walk off run to defeat the Cougars 7-6 on Tuesday.

Alexis Pangle hit a home run and finishd with two RBIs, Emma Kennedy had a triple for Van Wert and Emma West finished with two hits, including a double and two RBIs. The Cougars finished with 11 hits in the game. Katelynn Beair pitched five innings and gave up six runs on 11 hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Emma West pitched the remaining two innings and allowed a run on four hits with a strikeout.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Celina on Friday.

New Bremen 4 Crestview 0

CONVOY – The Knights fell to New Bremen 4-0 on Tuesday.

Kenzie Harting finished with a bunt single and Kaylee Mollenkopf had a double.

Crestview is scheduled to host Spencerville on Thursday.

Lincolnview 6 Coldwater 4 (suspended)

COLDWATER — With Lincolnview leading Coldwater 6-4, rain halted play in the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday.