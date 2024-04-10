VWCT preparing to present “Hands on a Hardbody”

Cast members of Hands on a Hardbody are hard at work preparing for the upcoming production. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

As the curtain rises on the next show at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, one thing steals the spotlight immediately: a stunning, cherry-red hardbody pickup truck. But this isn’t just any prop – it’s the heart and soul of the theatre’s latest production, Hands on a Hardbody. Set to grace the stage from May 2-12 for eight performances, this musical promises an unforgettable journey.

Behind the scenes, the creation of this spectacle has been a labor of love, involving a blend of creativity, craftsmanship, and community spirit. The endeavor is a collaboration between the Van Wert Civic Theatre, Vantage Career Center’s auto collision repair and auto technology programs, and a dedicated team of volunteers. Together, they’ve transformed an older pickup truck into a theatrical marvel, ready to play a starring role in Hands on a Hardbody.

Inspired by a true story, the musical unfolds in a small Texas town, where 10 contestants vie for a brand new truck by enduring a grueling competition – keeping their hands on it for as long as possible. Yet, beyond the surface, the show delves into the deeper layers of human experience. At its core, Hands on a Hardbody celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the pursuit of the American dream. With book by Doug Wright, lyrics by Amanda Green, and music by Trey Anastasio and Amanda Green, the musical’s blend of country and rock music promises to enthrall audiences.

Under the direction of Chad Kraner, with choreography by Kim Pollock and musical direction by Dee Fisher, the stage is set for an electrifying performance. The actors bringing these folks to life include John Shuffle, Adam Ries, Marcus Freewalt, Taylor Hesseling, Nick Long, Doug Grooms, Dale Terry, Jerry Zimmerman, Chad Kraner, Amanda Block, Amy Boley, Kim Warnecke, Nancy Shuffle, Hannah Davis, Stacy Rife, Josh England, Courtney Wendel, Hannah Kraner, Terry Plas, Laura Ridenour and Roger Rex.

The show is sponsored by Lifestyle Furniture in Van Wert, and it will also be the debut of updated stage lighting made possible with a grant from the Van Wert County Foundation.

Show dates are May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 at 8 p.m., with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5 and 12. Purchase tickets by visiting vwct.org or calling 419-238-9689. Tickets are $16, with a special $14 senior rate only available for advanced bookings.