127 crash

One person was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment after a single vehicle accident on U.S. 127, just north of Convoy Road just after 7:30 this morning. The vehicle left the right side of U.S. 127 and crossed Convoy Road before striking a telephone pole. The car continued into the front yard of a home on 127, just missing a tree. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department investigated the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer