Carl E. Meeks, a cherished member of the Van Wert community, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Homestead at Towne Center at the age of 91.

Born on February 18, 1933, in Van Wert, Carl was the son of George and Lillian (Parsons) Meeks, who both preceded him in death.

A dedicated Army veteran, Carl enlisted on May 28, 1949, and served with honor until his discharge on August 2, 1952, reaching the rank of sergeant. Following his military service, Carl embarked on a successful career, notably working at Aeroquip in Van Wert and Jackson, Michigan, for 32 years until his retirement in 1989.

In addition to his military and professional accomplishments, Carl was a proud member of the American Legion and the Van Wert Eagles, where he formed lasting friendships and made valuable contributions to his community.

Carl’s legacy lives on through his surviving brother, Rodney Goodman of Tucson, and his stepchildren, Nicole (Ty) Fiegel and Aaron Gallaway, both of Van Wert. He is also fondly remembered by his four stepgrandchildren, four stepgreat-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Helen Meeks; his second wife, Barbara Meeks; a son, Kevin Meeks; one brother, Richard Meeks; a sister, Eleanor Kennett, and stepgreat-granddaughter, Aubrie Nicole Moore.

Carl will be laid to rest during a private interment in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

To participate in Carl’s online memorial and offer condolences to the family, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.