Numerous hearings held in local court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

16 defendants appeared for various criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Friday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 10. 11 of the hearings were arraignments. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

Chad Ratliff, 46, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, a third degree felony and domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety, with electronically monitored house arrest if released, and a no contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 1.

Christina Lyons, 38, of Payne, entered a not guilty plea to theft of drugs, a fourth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. May 1.

Ryan Acosta, 30, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangering children, second degree felonies, and two separate counts of endangering children, both third degree felonies. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety with electronically monitored house arrest if released and a no contact order. A pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. May 1.

Zachariah Williams, 39, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 1.

Skylar Imler, 20, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. May 1.

Jesse Stemen, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 24.

Lindsay Pavlides, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. May 8.

Ezequiel Ibarra, 44, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to Forgery, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference will be set at a later date.

Haley Capetillo, 23, of Portland, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 8.

Jacob Grubb, 18, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, and vehicular vandalism, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond with a driving restriction, and a pre-trial conference was set for 2 p.m. May 7.

Ecco Burker, 39, of Coldwater, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She also admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation. Judge Burchfield set bond at $25,000 cash and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 9 a.m. May 8.

Bond violations

Stacy Young, 47, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing to appear to probation and for a court hearing. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. April 24.

Nicholas Burgoon, 25, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation, failing to report a new address and failing to engage in treatment. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and sentencing was set for 10 a.m. April 24.

Clarissa Jones, 27, of Ada, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation and attend a court hearing. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 29.

James Mihm Jr., 29, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug screen and failing to report to probation. His bond was revoked and new bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. May 15.

Sentencing

Amy Hart, 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center and 30 days in jail at a later date for complicity in the commission of an offense, a fifth degree felony. In addition, she is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.