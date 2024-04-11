Prep roundup: baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 16 Lima Central Catholic 4 (five innings)

Lincolnview blew open 4-3 game with four runs in the third inning and eight more in the second and the Lancers went on to defeat Lima Central Catholic 16-4 in five innings on Wednesday.

The Lancers pounded out 16 hits in the game. Sydney Fackler had three hits and three RBIs, and Addysen Stevens and Lainey Spears each had two hits and RBIs. Both of Stevens’ hits were doubles and Ashlyn Price added two doubles. Taylor Post had two hits – a triple and a home run, and Sylvia Longstreth and Emma Bowersock each drove in two runs. Fackler and Bowersock combined to strike out nine Thunderbird batters.

Baseball

Crestview 5 Bath 1 (five innings, rain)

LIMA – Crestview improved to 4-0 on the season with a rain-shortened (five innings) 5-1 win at Bath on Wednesday.

David Cereghin drove in a pair of runs for the Knights, while Zaine Cereghin had two of Crestview’s five hits in the game. Owen Heckler struck out five Wildcat batters.

The Knights are scheduled to play at Spencerville today.

Miller City 4 Lincolnview 0 (five innings, rain)

Visiting Miller City blanked Lincolnview 4-0 in a game that was called after five innings due to rain on Wednesday.

Chayse Overholt had two of Lincolnview’s four hits, and Austin Bockrath and Luke Bollenbacher each had a hit. Aiden Hardesty and Jack Dunlap combined to strike out four Wildcat batters. The Lancers were plagued by four errors in the game.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Leipsic today.