Bailey named Marsh program manager

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation has named Lindsay Bailey the newest program manager at Clymer Hall. She has worked as a family teacher for four years and was promoted to a lead position. She has gained great experience and knowledge along the way that has prepared her for this new role.

According to Director of Residential Services Elizabeth Truxell, Bailey brings a wealth of leadership, communication and organization experience to the position.

Lindsay Bailey

“She has been immersing herself into learning more of the Teaching Family Model and she will use her strengths to benefit Clymer Hall and the Marsh Foundation,” Truxell said.

Bailey credits her mentors and trainers with impacting her and inspiring her to pursue a leadership role at the Marsh.

“I have experienced one on one coaching and encouragement from all of my supervisors from day one,” she said. “My program managers especially played a huge role in my professional development and without them I would have never gained the skills I needed to help our youth be successful. I am excited to be able to carry on this work.”

As the program manager of Clymer Hall, Bailey’s ultimate goal is to see youth complete the program and leave successfully. To do this, she acknowledges the role of family teachers.

“I look forward to helping shape and grow our family teachers to be successful in accomplishing this goal,” Bailey said.

In her free time, Bailey practices martial arts and recently earned the rank of Shodan in Eugue Ryu. She is a lover of animals, borrows other people’s dogs and makes friends with every critter she meets. She has also been known to share her ice cream with bees and attempts to live by the Japanese philosophy of Kaizen, which means continuous improvement.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.