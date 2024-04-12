Busy night for Van Wert City Council

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Some of Wednesday’s lengthy Van Wert City Council meeting was spent discussing how to best get public input about a possible community pool.

At the request of Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore, retired Van Wert City Schools Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton spoke to council about a survey done by the school system prior to the renovation of Eggerss Stadium and how the city could possibly use a similar survey for a pool.

Clifton outlined the process used by the schools and noted the process took nearly a year before the survey was released to the public.

Bill Clifton addresses Van Wert City Council. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“Our committee met every two or three weeks and we met for 11 months on this topic,” Clifton explained. “We did lots of homework, we did lots of research, we had a lot of careful strategy and we had a lot of input from the community.”

Clifton’s comments led at least one council member to ask if it would be best to not place a pool issue on the ballot this November.

“I think if we rush this through, it is not looking good and I don’t think we’re going to get the support of the people,” Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas said. “I think Mr. Clifton made a great point that it took time to put this in place and get everything in order and then roll it out.”

More information about previous pool discussion can be found here and here.

During a brief report, Fleming thanked everyone involved in the planning process and their efforts for Monday’s solar eclipse.

“I know there was a ton of work over the last year getting ready for that and I guess preparation pays off,” he said. “Maybe not as many people came that we anticipated but it was a great event and there were virtually no problems. I have to applaud the people who came to see Van Wert and watched it here…Tuesday morning I was a little nervous when I drove to our parks about what I was going to find and I’m not kidding, there was nothing in the grass at any of our parks and even in the Walmart parking lot.”

“Thanks to all the visitors and all the people in Van Wert who that helped out,” he added.

In addition to hearing the first reading of an ordinance that would prohibit marijuana consumption on city owned properties such as parks (see story here), council members heard the first reading of an ordinance that will increase water tap fees on new construction from $800 to $1,900 for a 3/4 inch line and from $1,200 to $2,350 for a 1-inch line. Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming previously noted the current rates have been in place for 20 years.

Council opted to table the first reading of a vote that would do away with council committees. The issue is expected to be picked up at the next meeting.

Two other ordinances were passed under emergency provisions – one approved a zoning change for R-2 residental to B-1 local business at 926 Kear Road, and the other appointed Jay Fleming to the District 13 Public Works Commission Integrating Committee for 2024-2026, with Mayor Ken Markward named as the alternate.

Three “then and now” invoices presented by City Auditor Erika Blackmore were approved – one for $3,365 for Sedwick, the city’s worker’s compensation broker; one for $67,210.98 for the city’s share of TIF (Tax Increment Finacing) agreements, and the third was for $3,856 to Smart State of Ohio for alcohol monitors, house arrest and ignition interlock devices for Van Wert Municipal Court.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. A special “Council of the Whole” meeting will be held before that, at 5:45 p.m. to discuss a possible ban of marijuana on city owned properties, including parks, and a possible ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries within the city limits.