Crestview hoops awards

The Crestview boys basketball team recently concluded its season with head coach Doug Etzler and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Basketball NWC Scholar Athletes (above, row 1, left to right): Hayden Perrott, Kellin Putman, Braxton Leeth, and Jaret Harting. Row 2: Tommy Heffner, Wren Sheets, and Connor Sheets. Basketball Special Awards (below, row 1): Hayden Perrott (Knight Pride Award), Braxton Leeth (Knight Toughness Award), Kellin Putman (Defensive Award), Jaret Harting (Leading Assists). Row 2: Tommy Heffner (Most Improved), Wren Sheets (Leading Rebounder, NWC Player of the Year, District 8 1st Team, All Northwest Ohio 1st Team, Special Mention All State), and Connor Sheets (Knight Leadership Award, NWC Honorable Mention, District 8 All Star Game). Photos submitted