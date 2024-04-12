Dean Wesley Black

Dean Wesley Black, 65, of Van Wert, passed Thursday morning, April 11, 2024, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on July 5, 1958, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of Robert Black and Sharon Black, who both preceded him in death. On November 23, 1985, he married Sherrie S. (Lovellette) Black who also preceded him in death on November 3, 2009.

Surviving family members include his children, Jason Black of Decatur, Indiana, Tim Black of Fort Wayne, and Jan (Mike) Waltmire of Delphos; four grandchildren, Maddisyn Waltmire, Mason Waltmire, Skylar Black and Galvin Black; two great-grandchildren, Gregory Black and Abel Black, a brother-in-law, Fred Waldron of Blacksburg, South Carolina.

He was the owner and operator of Dean W. Black Trucking and was a graduate of Adams Central High School. Dean loved to go out to the Council on Aging with the “guys” and “talk politics.” Formally the “guys” would meet at the Sportsman Club on Central Avenue and drink coffee and visit there until it closed down. He attended the First United Brethren in Christ Church of Van Wert.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; a son in infancy; two brothers, Forest Black and Stuart Black, and two sisters, Roberta Waldron and Melissa Lawson.

A memorial service will be held at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider giving to his memorial fund.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.