Despite weather, track still runs

Many of this week’s local spring sports events have been wiped out by Mother Nature, but a handful of events went on as planned.

Rylan Miller had a big day at the Crestview tri-meet. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

On Tuesday, Celina swept Van Wert and Crestview at a tri-meet at Crestview High School. On the girls’ side, the Bulldogs finished with 102 team points, followed by Van Wert (58.5) and Crestview (14.5), while the Bulldog boys tallied 99 points, compared to 41 by Crestview and 35 by Van Wert.

The Lady Knights were led by the 4×100 relay team of Leah Sowers, Ellieannah Ward, Victoria Bannister and Marissa Gros, who finished second with a time of (57.38).

Crestview’s 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams of Braxton Leeth, Drayden Hoffman, Jaret Harting and Kellin Putman finished first in both races with times of 45.62 and1:34.51. Individually, Putman won the 200 meter dash (23.34) and finished in a second place tie with teammate Drayden Hoffman (11.25). Harting won the long jump (20-4) and Leeth won the high jump title (5-06).

Van Wert’s top finishers included Kendra Deehring (first, 100 meter dash, 12.4), and Olivia Vaas in the 200 meter dash (second, 28.02). Claire Benner won the shot put (31-07). Rylan Miller took first in the 800 meter run (2:03.68) and the 1600 meter run (4:44.46), while Owen Scott won the 3200 meter run (9:41.62).

On Thursday, Crestview boys and girls finished third in a tri-meet with Fort Loramie and Spencerville. Fort Loramie won the girls’ title (90.5 points), followed by Spencerville (35.5 points) and Crestview (13). The Bearcats won the boys’ title (67.5 points), followed by Fort Loramie (47.5) and Crestview (28).

Once again, the 4×200 and 4×100 relay team of Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman, Jaret Harting, and Kellin Putman finished first with times of 1:34.74 and 46.18. Putman won the 200 meter dash (23.84). Anna Gardner and Grace Ross each finished second in the 1600 and 800 meter run respectively.