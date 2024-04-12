Five girls named finalists for R.K. Thompson Award

Finalists are (clockwise from top left): Amy Chavez, Sydney Dowler, Macy Johnson, Lillian Mount and Addison Williman. Photos submitted

Submitted information

Five area girls have been selected for the 2024 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth, Keri McClure and Anthony Adams, co-chairpersons of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. The program provides cash awards to seniors of Van Wert County High Schools who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what she has.

Below is a brief bio of each finalist.

This year’s girl finalists include Amy Chavez, daughter of Octavio Chavez and Martha Salinas; Sydney Dowler, daughter of Bruce and Ruth Dowler; Macy Johnson, daughter of Demond and Lisa Johnson; Lillian Mount, daughter of Shawn and Melissa Mount and Addison Williman, daughter of Timothy and Kelly Williman.

Ms. Chavez is a senior at Lincolnview High School where she is a member of National Honor Society, Lincolnview Service Club and Spanish Club while also serving as a Junior Rotarian. Following graduation, Amy plans to attend the Ohio State University pursuing a degree in nursing. Work experience includes time with Vancrest of Van Wert through the C.E.O. program.

Ms. Dowler is a senior at Van Wert High School where she is a member of National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as President of Service Pack. Sydney is also captain of the Van Wert soccer team and Cougar Robotics Club. Outside of school, Sydney is an active member of First United Methodist Church while also volunteering with the Salvation Army. Following graduation, Sydney plans to attend Wright State University majoring in medical laboratory science. Work experience includes time with Cheers & Gears, Van Wert Parks Department and Ohio Health through the C.E.O. program.

Ms. Johnson is a senior at Van Wert High School where she is a member of National Honor Society and Captain of the Cougar soccer and track and field teams. Macy also represented Van Wert High School in the Peony Pageant. Macy is an active member of First United Methodist Church and an advocate for the YWCA. Following graduation, Macy plans to pursue a degree in social work. Employment experience includes time with Reloved Boutique, Chiefs Supermarket and the YWCA through the C.E.O. program.

Ms. Mount is a senior at Licolnview High School where she serves as the senior class treasurer as well as treasurer of FFA and Lincolnview Service Club. Lillian is also a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and secretary of student council, National Honor Society and Spanish Club. Away from school, Lillian serves on the Junior Fair Board. Following graduation, she plans to attend the University of Findlay pursuing a career as a doctor of veterinary medicine. Work experiences includes time with Biggby, TAG and the Animal Clinic of Van Wert through the C.E.O. program.

Ms. Williman is a senior at Crestview High School where she is a member of National Honor Society and the yearbook staff while also competing on the Crestview soccer team. Volunteer activities include the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and the YWCA. Following graduation, Addison plans to attend the University of Saint Francis pursuing a career as a physician’s assistant. Work experience includes time with the Paulding County Hospital, the Meadows of Delphos and Family Health Care through the C.E.O. program.

Boy finalists will be announced next week.

This year’s awards banquet will be held Wednesday, May 1. The R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award Program was initiated 54 years ago by R.K. Thompson Jr. in honor of his father, the late R.K. Thompson Sr. Both men worked closely with young people and encouraged them to set high, but attainable, goals and then apply themselves to obtain those goals.