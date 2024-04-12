ODOT lists local road projects

VW independent staff/submitted information

The following road work is anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, all outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 rest areas between Ohio 49 and U.S. 127 in Convoy closed January 11 for approximately one year for complete reconstruction of the buildings.

U.S. 30 between the Indiana state line and Crawford County will have temporary shoulder closures until mid-April to replace signs.

Ohio 49 between South St. and Jackson St. (Wren-Landeck Road) in the village of Wren closed on January 29 for approximately 105 days for road reconstruction including storm, sewer, and water line installation. Traffic is being detoured along Ohio 81 to U.S. 127 to U.S. 30 to U.S. 224 and back to Ohio 49.

Ohio 81 between Willshire Eastern Road and Harrison Willshire Road will close April 29 for approximately 150 days to raise the roadway profile and replace two culverts. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction. The official detour for other motorists will be Ohio 49 to U.S. 33 to Ohio 118, back to Ohio 81.

Ohio 116 between the village of Venedocia and the Mercer County line will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.

Leeson Ave. between Shannon St. (Ohio 118) and Rose Drive in the city of Van Wert closed on February 7 for 245 days for reconstruction including curb and gutter, storm sewer, and a multi-use path on the north side of the roadway.