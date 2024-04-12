Service Club holding Pancake Day event

Submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club’s 55th annual Pancake Day event will take place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in the Van Wert High School Commons Area. Meals will be available both in-person and via drive-thru.

Tickets are $10 each (under 10 are free with adult). Tickets may be purchased from any member of Van Wert Service Club or you can pay for your meal at the door.

The Service Club thanked its sponsors: Arby’s, Central Insurance, Strategence Capital – Tim Stoller, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, and Tenneco Powertrain.