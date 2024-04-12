Zoning board seeking regulations for “tiny houses”

Board of Zoning Appeals member Greg Amstutz talks about proposed regulations for tiny houses. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

They seem to have grown in popularity and now, there appears to be more interest in them locally.

Tiny houses are defined as an architectural and social movement promoting the reduction and simplification of living spaces and in most cases, they offer a low cost alternative within the housing market.

A few tiny houses have gone up in Van Wert, leading city officials to ask city council for some guidance as far as regulations. During Wednesday’s Van Wert City Council meeting, longtime Board of Zoning Appeals member Greg Amstutz and Engineering Supervisor Bill Dawson addressed the topic.

“We have been receiving requests for tiny homes, cottage-style homes which are smaller homes on property, in some cases two on a property depending on the size of a property,” Amstutz explained to council members. “What we’re looking at is trying to establish some rules to go by that we don’t have, because there is no established code for these types of homes. What we’re trying to do it prevent just anything being put up on a property and looking really bad, so we want to try to establish some sizes and establish that they are a permanent residence.”

“We trying to avoid someone buying something on Amazon or Walmart or buying a storage shed and trying to set it on a piece of property and not look very good,” he added.

Amstutz also said there are currently five or six tiny homes in the city and he noted all of them look nice.

He said the board is seeking a requirement of a minimum of 600 square feet of living space, regardless if the home is one or two stories.

“If you go on the internet and look, they are as small as 500 (square feet),” Amstutz stated. “We feel 600 would be a decent size. We have one currently that’s 575 and that’s the smallest we have.”

Among the other request guidelines for tiny houses in R-1, R-2 and R-3 zoning areas in Van Wert:

A maximum of two units per lot

Separate utilities if two are on a single lot

Must be constructed on an approved solid foundation

Must have off-street parking

Required to have separate mailing addresses if two are on one lot

Required to be on-site construction or an approved modular home unit

Must meet basic yard requirements or an have an approved variance.

Related legislation is expected to be considered at a future council meeting.