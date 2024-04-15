AAA: pay attention in construction zones
VW independent staff/submitted information
As warm weather returns, so too do the many road construction zones on streets and highways, as crews work to maintain and repair roadways. April 15-19 is 2024 National Work Zone Awareness Week, and AAA is joining with transportation, construction and traffic safety agencies at the state and federal level, to remind drivers to stay focused and drive with caution in road work zones.
“This week — and really the entire road construction season – is a annual reminder that work zone safety for all road users – including motorists and vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists, and highway workers on foot – is extremely important,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager for AAA. “Work zones and highway workers are crucial to upgrading and maintaining our roadways.”
Ohio Work Zone Facts
- In 2023, the Ohio State Highway Patrol website reports there were more than 4,000 work zone-related crashes. Many were property damage crashes.
- Tragically, there were 8 fatal crashes in work zones and another 1,000 people sustained minor to serious injuries.
- The majority of the collisions occurred during the warmer months of May-September with August having the most crashes.
- The Ohio ‘Move Over’ Law requires motorists on four-lane highways to switch to the lane farthest from any stationary vehicle displaying flashing lights, if it is safe to do so, and to slow down. Citations start at $250 fine plus court costs.
AAA has worked to support and help establish “Slow Down, Move Over” laws in all 50 states to protect those at the roadside, including emergency responders, construction crews, and tow truck operators.
Legislators are considering expanding the “Move Over” law in Ohio and increasing fines.
The national theme of this year’s work zone safety recognition period is “Work zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.” Wednesday, April 17 is being recognized as Go Orange Day in Ohio to show support to highway workers and bring awareness to work zone safety.
Work Zone Safety Tips for Drivers
As state transportation agencies, local communities, and construction contractors strive to keep road users safe, drivers should consider the following actions* behind the wheel to improve work zone safety for all:
- Reroute. Avoid traveling through work zones, if possible. Otherwise, allow extra time for possible delays and travel safely.
- Avoid distractions. Workers are focused on their jobs in work zones; be vigilant behind the wheel to safely travel through the work zone by putting down your phone and paying attention while driving.
Reduce speed. Follow speed limits to make driving through narrow lanes and lane shifts easier and safer for you while keeping workers safe.
- Be aware of workers. The work area is often very close to travel lanes, so please be considerate: Take care and slow down when you see workers.
- Watch for pedestrians and bicyclists. Work zones often restrict where non-motorized road users can travel. In 2022, 145 persons on foot and bicyclists lost their lives in work zone crashes across the nation.
- Give large vehicles space. Narrow lanes, unexpected lane shifts, and longer braking distances are challenges for large vehicles. Allow extra space for them to safely navigate work zones. In 2022, 30 percent of fatal work zone crashes involved commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), which include large trucks and buses. Take care around large construction vehicles, which may be driving at slower speeds to enter and exit the work area.
- Stay alert. Be prepared for sudden stops. Work zones may cause unexpected slowdowns. In 2022, 21 percent of all fatal work zone crashes nationwide involved rear-end collisions.
