AAA: pay attention in construction zones

VW independent staff/submitted information

As warm weather returns, so too do the many road construction zones on streets and highways, as crews work to maintain and repair roadways. April 15-19 is 2024 National Work Zone Awareness Week, and AAA is joining with transportation, construction and traffic safety agencies at the state and federal level, to remind drivers to stay focused and drive with caution in road work zones.

“This week — and really the entire road construction season – is a annual reminder that work zone safety for all road users – including motorists and vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists, and highway workers on foot – is extremely important,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager for AAA. “Work zones and highway workers are crucial to upgrading and maintaining our roadways.”

Orange barrels have already begun popping up around the region and the state. AAA photo

Ohio Work Zone Facts

In 2023, the Ohio State Highway Patrol website reports there were more than 4,000 work zone-related crashes. Many were property damage crashes.

Tragically, there were 8 fatal crashes in work zones and another 1,000 people sustained minor to serious injuries.

The majority of the collisions occurred during the warmer months of May-September with August having the most crashes.

The Ohio ‘Move Over’ Law requires motorists on four-lane highways to switch to the lane farthest from any stationary vehicle displaying flashing lights, if it is safe to do so, and to slow down. Citations start at $250 fine plus court costs.

AAA has worked to support and help establish “Slow Down, Move Over” laws in all 50 states to protect those at the roadside, including emergency responders, construction crews, and tow truck operators.

Legislators are considering expanding the “Move Over” law in Ohio and increasing fines.

The national theme of this year’s work zone safety recognition period is “Work zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.” Wednesday, April 17 is being recognized as Go Orange Day in Ohio to show support to highway workers and bring awareness to work zone safety.

Work Zone Safety Tips for Drivers

As state transportation agencies, local communities, and construction contractors strive to keep road users safe, drivers should consider the following actions* behind the wheel to improve work zone safety for all: