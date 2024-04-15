Art Brown

Art Brown, 90, of Middle Point, passed away in Temple, Texas, July 28, 2023.

He was born on December 8, 1932, in Van Wert County.

Art is survived by his daughters, Deb (Aaron) Bidlack of Grover Hill, and Diane (Kurt) Girardot of Lott, Texas, and son, Brian Brown of Middle Point.

His wife, Wanda Brown, passed away November, 2023. Art was also preceded in death by son, Eric Brown in 1974; daughter-in-law, Denise Brown in 2017; and son-in-law, Aaron Bidlack in 2020.

Art retired from Delphos Auto Supply where he was well-known for the work he did in the repair shop. He was a 4-H advisor in the horse department and showed horses at the Van Wert County Fair for many years. Art also worked for the Marsh Foundation supervising the kids in the horse program. He enjoyed horses whether it be contesting, participating in Civil War reenactments, trail riding, or the all horse Christmas parades. Art also liked to tinker in the garage on small projects and watch NASCAR races on the weekends. He is loved and will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.