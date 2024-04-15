David Michael Lianez

David Michael Lianez, 80, passed away on Saturday April 13, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital.

He was born in Gary, Indiana on February 7, 1944, to Louis and Antonia (Vargas) Lianez. He married Jane Elizabeth Jones on December 7, 1968. They have one son, Michael David.

David graduated from Ohio Northern University with a bachelor’s degree in theatre and a minor in Spanish. He then taught at Van Wert City Schools for 41 years. At Van Wert High School, he was the lead (and only) Spanish teacher. Before retirement, he also taught for 12 years at Wright State University in Celina. He was awarded an Outstanding Adjunct Professor award for 2012-2013.

David was an active member of the Knight of Columbus, Order 6034, where he was once Grand Knight. He also acted in several shows for Ohio Northern and the Van Wet Civic Theater.

David is survived by his wife, Jane; son Michael; a daughter-in-law; brothers, Emmanuel, John, and Thomas, and his sister Judy. He also has nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by Dwight and Martha (Daniels) Jones; Louis and Antonia (Vargas) Lianez; sister-in-law, Nina (Olesco) Lianez, and nephew Robert Eiting.

A funeral mass will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert Fire Department.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

The family of David would love to kindly thank the brave and amazing officers and EMTs that came to our aid. They did a great job, but it later was David’s time to return to God. Thank you again for your service.