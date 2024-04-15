Heartland Patriots “schooled” at meeting

Submitted information

Lisa Nolan was the featured speaker at the Heartland Patriots meeting last Tuesday night at Wesley Church in Van Wert. She gave a presentation about the new Christian school that is scheduled to open the fall of 2025-26 at Trinity Friends Church. Jessica Hissong, representing the home school co-op, then gave an update on the home-schooling group in the Van Wert area.

Nolan stated that the idea for a Christian school first came up many years ago, even before the Family Life Center was built at Trinity Friends Church. In 2021, God spoke to her about making the school a reality. A team was put together, and with much prayer and fasting, they came up with a plan. Much research had to be done. Some of the principles and goals set up were to have a safe place with a Biblical world mindset, and to involve Jesus in all activities. A big focus will also be on character development.

Lisa Nolan (left) and Jessica Hissong (right) addressed the Heartland Patriots last week. Photos submitted

In order to be a charter school, they will need at least three grades and 15 students. They will have the freedom to use their own methods and materials. Handbooks will be given to both students and parents. Nolan said that interested people can help in three ways – pray, spread the word (it is open to all families in the Van Wert area), and consider a donation.

$100,000 is needed up front and items such as computers, curriculum, and playground equipment need to be purchased. Tuition costs can be alleviated by contacting Ed Choice at the Ohio Department of Education. Any questions or concerns can be addressed Nolan by calling 419.238.2788.

Hissong opened by saying in 2021 there were 176 homeschoolers in Van Wert County and roughly 40 of them attend the local Christian co-op. The age groups they have are 4-6, 7-10, and 11-14. Their Statement of Faith is based on the inerrancy of the Bible, and their code of conduct is to reflect positively on Christ. There have been recent changes to the law that make it easier to home school and have given homeschooling families more freedoms. Some resources if needed are the HSLDA and CHEO. They have guest speakers come into their co-op to present to the students and also take educational field trips as a group as well.

The home school co-op is passionate about Christ and families. Anyone interested in contacting the co-op should email vwachg@yahoo.com.