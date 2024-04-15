John T. Murphy

John T. Murphy, 79, of Ohio City, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the home of his son near Van Wert.

He was born on May 10, 1944, in Newark, New Jersey, to James Henry Murphy and Bertha Catherine (Oswalt) Murphy, who both preceded him in death.

John is survived by his wife Ina Jean (Hanes) Murphy of Ohio City, whom he married on May 21, 1974.

Along with his wife, John is survived by his six children, Allan Murphy of Van Wert, John (Chelsea) Murphy of Van Wert, Monroe (Vicki) Murphy of Ohio City, Scott Murphy of Van Wert, Josh Murphy of Decatur, Indiana, and Katina Murphy of Van Wert; 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harry Murphy and James Murphy, and two sisters, Evelyn Villone and Patricia Warner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Brian and Vincent Murphy; two brothers, Edward and Alan Murphy, and a sister, Marilyn Funk.

John had owned and operated his own body shop in Van Wert for several years. He then moved on to Raabe Ford where he retired as a car detailer.

A celebration of life will be held at the OSU Extension Office Building (Van Wert County Fairgrounds) on from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

Preferred memorials are to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or the Murphy family for funeral expenses.

