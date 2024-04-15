Knight boys finish 5th in Minster

VW independent sports

MINSTER — Crestview finished fifth out of 16 teams at the Minster Memorial High School Invitational on Saturday.

Jaret Harting finished second in the long jump (20-03.75), fifth in the 200 meter dash (23.55), and was part of the 4×200 relay team (Braxton Leeth, Liam Putman, Harting, Kellin Putman (1:35.39) and third in the 4×100 relay (46.04). Kellin Putman finished fifth in the 100 meter dash (11.56) and sixth in the 200 meter dash (23.57), and Brentyn Rodriguez was eighth in the 800 meter run (2:10.97).

Marion Local won the team title, followed by Minster, West Liberty-Salem and Versailles.