Lloyd Dale Seibert Sr.

Lloyd Dale Seibert Sr., 90, of Van Wert, formerly of Spencerville, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Lloyd was born August 22, 1933, at the family home on Deep Cut Road south of Spencerville to John Adam and Doris Iona (Mack) Seibert, who both preceded him in death.

Lloyd Seibert Sr.

He grew up working on the family farm around Spencerville and graduated from Spencerville High School in 1951. On March 21, 1953, he was united in marriage to the late Rebecca Ann Hughs. After high school, he began working for BLH and then went to work for National Seal in the late 1950’s. Regardless of his employment, Lloyd was a lifelong farmer. He worked on the family farm from the time he was a young boy to the age of 74. On July 29, 1991, Lloyd married Ruby Yoh who survives in Van Wert.

Aside from his lifelong love of farming, he also enjoyed gardening. In 2015, his family took him on a Caribbean cruise and it was a joyful experience that he loved reminiscing about every year since until his passing. Lloyd’s greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren who all knew him as “Gramps.”

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Ruby Seibert of Van Wert; three children, Peggy (Gary) Thompson of Bowling Green, Dale (Becky) Seibert of Lima, and Penny (Randy) Tuttle of Lima; four stepchildren, Robin (Jon) Burns of Van Wert, Laurie Dunn of Van Wert, Sherry (Dave) Stephenson of Monroeville, Indiana, and Susan (Lloyd Bair) Jones of Scott; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Clayton (Marilyn) Seibert of Spencerville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rebecca Seibert, and brothers, Robert Seibert and Lester Seibert.

There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Burial will take place following the service at New Salem Cemetery South of Monticello.

Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.baylifffuneral.com.