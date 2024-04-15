Marijuana discussion set for next Monday

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

To say they are controversial topics is probably an understatement, but they’ll be discussed during a special “Council of the Whole” meeting in Van Wert one week from today, Monday, April 22.

Two topics are expected to be addressed at the meeting and Van Wert City Council is looking for public input on both of them. One deals with a possible ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries within the Van Wert city limits. The other is an ordinance that, if approved, would prohibit marijuana consumption on city-owned properties, most notably places like parks and the Municipal Building.

Marijuana will be the topic of discussion at next Monday’s “Council of the Whole” meeting. VW independent file photo

A potential ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries was first brought up by Mayor Ken Markward last December and then again last month. He reminded city council that when medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in 2016, a city law was passed that prohibited medical marijuana dispensaries in Van Wert. He also recommended that city council approve a similar ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries, and Council President Thad Eikenbary suggested council members take some time to consider the request and to gather feedback from city residents. He also assigned the matter to council’s Judiciary and Annexation Committee for possible legislation.

While it failed locally last November, the majority of Ohio voters (57 percent) approved the legalization of recreational marijuana, making it legal statewide. The issue also included a provision that allowed any municipality to ban dispensaries. Some cities and towns, including St. Henry, have already approved legislation prohibiting sales.

Any law passed by city council would not affect marijuana grown at home. Currently, Ohio law states up to six cannabis plants may be cultivated at home for personal use.

The state legislature is trying to finalize laws about recreational marijuana dispensary licensing and revenues generated, and Law Director John Hatcher previously said he expects state lawmakers to finish that process by the end of June.

Meanwhile, an ordinance that would ban marijuana consumption – all forms of marijuana, including edibles – on all city-owned property, has already had its first reading. The second reading is expected during the April 22 regular meeting of council.

The main focus of the legislation includes city owned parks and city buildings such as the Municipal Building, Municipal Court, Street Department, etc. It does not include places such as public sidewalks.

The idea of more discussion was suggested by Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore and Second Ward Councilman Jordan Dettrow. Council agreed to continue the discussion and hear public input at 5:45 p.m. Monday, April 22, before the regular 6:30 p.m. meeting. The special meeting and regular meeting will both be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.