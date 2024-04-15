OhioHealth donates to clock project

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth has donated $6,000 to Historic Main Street Van Wert to provide the final funding needed to bring the National Bank Clock project to completion. It’s a significant part of a major revitalization project to transform downtown Van Wert.

Located on the corner of Main and Washington Streets, the clock is an iconic piece of local history. Last year, Main Street Van Wert set out to raise $60,000 to fund the clock restoration and now, OhioHealth has helped the non-profit meet that goal.

OhioHealth has helped Main Street Van Wert reach its fundraising goal for the downtown clock project. VW independent file photo

“I am honored to announce our enthusiastic support and funding for the renovations of the historic clock, symbolizing our commitment to preserving Van Wert’s rich heritage,” said Joy Bischoff, President of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “This collaboration between OhioHealth and the Van Wert community exemplifies our dedication to both preserving the past and building for the future.”

OhioHealth acquired Van Wert Hospital in March of 2023, with the goal of becoming integrated into the community.

“We appreciate OhioHealth for closing the gap on the fundraising efforts. We got through the finish line, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Main Street Van Wert Director Mitch Price said.

Restoration work is being done by Smith’s Bell and Clock Service of Camby, Indiana. The clock was disassembled last June and the original estimate for completion was said to be 8-12 months.

The iconic clock, which has been in the same spot since 1923, previously ran on a mechanism that was largely underground. Those parts are still there but once it’s back in place, the clock will run via the internet and will be more accurate than ever, keeping time with atomic time. Other enhancements will include LED lighting with color changing capabilities for various holidays and other events. Stained glass panels that say Van Wert National Bank will remain on the clock.

The clock was manufactured by the OB McClintock Clock Company out of Minneapolis, Minnesota which operated from 1917-1949. The clock has a detailed design which includes stained glass dials and copper cladding for the body of the clock.

It will serve as a centerpiece with more than 50 buildings slated to be renovated in downtown Van Wert which include restaurants, shops, apartments, and offices. In total, the entire project has an estimated price tag of $100 million.