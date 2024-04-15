Recap: Lincolnview tosses no-hitter

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 14 Pandora-Gilboa 0 (five innings)

Luke Bollenbacher and Austin Bockrath combined for a five inning no-hitter, the second combined no-hitter in a week, and Lincolnview defeated Pandora-Gilboa 14-0 on Saturday. The two teamed up to fan 13 Rocket batters while walking just one.

Bollenbacher went the first four innings and struck out 10, and Bockrath struck out all three batters he faced in the fifth. In addition, Bollenbacher hit three doubles and two RBI in the game and Holden Price drove in three runs. Reide Jackson tallied two RBI in the win and nine of Lincolnview’s runs came in the third inning.

Austin Bockrath had a big day on Saturday. He was part of a combined no-hitter and hit three doubles. Photo courtesy of Eric Giessler

The Lancers (5-3) will host Ayersville today.

Crestview 14 Ottoville 4 (six innings)

CONVOY — Ayden Hyitt drove in four runs and Hunter Jones had three hits and scored three runs during Crestview’s six inning, 14-4 win over Ottoville on Saturday.

Ross Gerardot drove in two runs for the Knights, who took advantage of 13 walks in the game. Connor Sheets and Hyitt each pitched three innings and the two teamed up to strike out nine Big Green batters, against just three walks and six hits.

Versailles 6 Van Wert 0

Fort Loramie 2 Van Wert 1

VERSAILLES — At Versailles, Van Wert dropped a pair of games on Saturday, falling 6-0 to the Tigers and 2-1 to Fort Loramie on Saturday.

Against Versailles, Hayden Davis and Nate Gearhart combined for four of Van Wert’s five hits. Versailles scored two runs in the second, one in the third and three more in the fourth.

In the second game, Kaydin Doner’s fifth inning single scored Spencer Clay and tied the game 1-1, but Fort Loramie scored a run in the seventh to win it 2-1. Brylen Parker had two hits for the Cougars and Hayden Davis pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts and a pair of walks. Sam Houg pitched the remaining 1 1/3 inning and gave up a run on two hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Van Wert (3-4) will host Wayne Trace today.

Crestview (5-0) is scheduled to host Columbus Grove today.

Softball

Lincolnview 7 Celina 5

Lincolnview 7 Marion Local 1

CELINA — Lincolnview snapped a 4-4 tie with a pair of runs in the fifth then added an insurance run in the seventh during a 7-5 victory over Celina on Saturday.

Sydney Fackler finished with two hits and three RBI and Sophia Brickner drove in two runs on two hits for the Lancers. Taylor Post hit a home run and Ashlyn Price tripled for Lincolnview. Post tossed eight strikeouts on the mound and Fackler fanned two Bulldog batters.

In a 7-1 win over Marion Local, Grace Brickner drove in three runs and Addysen Stevens had a pair of RBI, as the Lancers made the most of five hits. Sydney Fackler and Emma Bowersock combined to strike out eight Flyer batters.

Lincolnview (5-1) will host Leo (IN) today.

Crestview 6 Marion Local 1

Celina 11 Crestview 1

CELINA — Dakota Thornell finished with a pair of hits and Kaci Gregory went 2-3 with a double and Crestview defeated Marion Local 6-1 on Saturday. Katie Sawmiller picked up the win on the mound.

In the second game, the Lady Knights fell to Celina 11-1. Katie Sawmiller and Kaylee Mollenkopf both doubled and Violet Dirr and Kaci Gregory each had a hit.

Crestview (2-6) will host Columbus Grove today.

Fairview 11 Van Wert 7

Fairview 12 Van Wert 5

SHERWOOD — The Cougars dropped both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader, falling 11-7 and 12-5 to Fairview.

In the first game, Kaitlynn Beair and Steph Berkebile each drove in two runs, while Emma Kennedy, Beair and Emma West each finished with two hits. Fairview outhit Van Wert 16-10.

In the second game, Van Wert carried a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the third, but Fairview scored eight runs in the inning and went on to win 12-5.

The Cougars were plagued by five errors in the game. Isabella Wise had two hits, including a triple and three RBI.

Van Wert will play at Antwerp today.