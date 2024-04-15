Van Wert Duels

Keaton Foster (above) finished as the Singles Division champion at the first annual Van Wert Duels, held on Saturday. Foster defeated Rhett Chisholm of St. Marys Memorial to win the title. Fletcher Smith (below left) and Kaedyn Swander (below right) finished third in the B Doubles Division. Caleb Bledsoe and Aaron Reichert finished fifth at A Doubles and Devon Story and Cole Story finished fith at C Doubles. As a team, the Cougars finished third out of seven teams, behind St. Marys Memorial and Ottawa-Glandorf. Photos courtesy of Monica Campbell