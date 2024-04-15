Wanda M. (Kimmey) Brown

Wanda M. (Kimmey) Brown, 90, of Middle Point, passed away in Waco, Texas, November 4, 2023.

She was born on July 12, 1933 in Van Wert County.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Art Brown, who passed away in Temple, Texas in July, 2023; son, Eric Brown in 1974; daughter-in-law, Denise Brown in 2017, and son-in-law, Aaron Bidlack in 2020.

Wanda is survived by children, Deb (Aaron) Bidlack of Grover Hill, Diane (Kurt) Girardot of Lott, Texas, and Brian Brown of Middle Point.

Wanda retired from Farmers Service Gas Station in Middle Point. She was a 4-H advisor for many years in the horse department. Wanda worked for the Marsh Foundation supervising the kids in the horse program. She enjoyed horses, going camping, doing Civil War reenactments and dressing, reading a good book, sewing, and crocheting. Wanda is loved and will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the funeral home.