Gas prices fall, could rise again though

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 17 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 20.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel is down 1.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.

In Van Wert, gas prices ranged from $3.27 at Party Mart, Pak-A-Sak on S. Shannon, and Murphy USA, to $3.46 at Brookside on W. Main St. Self-serve unleaded was $3.39 at Ohio City Express and Willshire RoadDog, and $3.60 per gallon at Convoy Quickmart.

Gas was $3.60 per gallon at Convoy Quickmart. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.39 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon, a difference of $1.60 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.60 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 14.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“With Iran’s attack on Israel over the weekend, the stakes couldn’t have been higher for a major potential impact on oil and gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the attacks largely thwarted and mostly unsuccessful, and with Iran signaling that their attack will be the end of their response, the risk to crude oil has diminished, and the situation is thankfully likely to de-escalate going forward. If Israel, which has promised to respond with further attacks, indeed does press on, it could certainly still push oil prices higher. However, motorists can expect other factors to influence what they’re paying at the pump.”

“The national average will likely climb again in the coming week,” he added.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

April 15, 2023: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

April 15, 2022: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $4.07/g)

April 15, 2021: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

April 15, 2020: $1.43/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

April 15, 2019: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

April 15, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

April 15, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 15, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

April 15, 2015: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 15, 2014: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)