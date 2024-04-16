Improv, country coming to NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

This week, Niswonger Performing Arts Center presents a spectacular lineup that promises double the excitement and double the fun for all entertainment enthusiasts.

Prepare to be enthralled by improv on Thursday night as the uproarious Whose Live Anyway troupe takes the Niswonger stage, followed by an unforgettable evening with legendary country music artist Travis Tritt on Saturday night.

“To be able to provide both comedy and country in one week at the Niswonger shows the passion Van Wert Live embodies, working hard to fulfill our vision of making Van Wert an entertainment destination,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director. “This weekend alone we will entertain over 2,000 people. We take great pride in that.”

Be prepared to laugh during Whose Live Anyway? Photos submitted

On Thursday, April 18, Whose Live Anyway? takes the stage. The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour. Tickets start at $19. Bringing you 90 minutes of laughter are: Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray. All ages are welcomed, but please note that some “PG-13” language will be used during the Whose Live Anyway? Performance.

Next up on Saturday, April 20, get ready to kick up your boot heels and embrace the soulful sounds of classic country as Grammy Award-winning artist Travis Tritt with his full band graces the Niswonger stage.Tickets start at $59. With his timeless hits and electrifying performances, Tritt is set to deliver an unforgettable night of music, memories, and pure country magic.

Van Wert Live would like to thank our annual sponsors who help bring entertainment all year long: Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, 1st Federal of Van Wert, and OhioHealth.

Our 2024 Spring Season is presented by: The Niswonger Foundation, Founding Sponsor, JoAnne Wolford, Gary Taylor, Jim and Mary Pope, Ken and Marilyn Merkle, Roger and Kay Okuley, Danfoss, TekniPlex, Van Wert Federal, Mercy Health, and Laing Family Dentistry. Van Wert Live is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation.

Stop out to the Niswonger from Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.