Outdoorsmen hosting youth event

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen will host a youth .22 rifle challenge match on starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20. This free match is open to all youth between the ages of 7-18.

The club will have firearms and ammunition for the youth to use, however, if you have your own, you may also use that. Parents and guardians must be present during this program. All instructors and range safety officers are NRA certified for the safety of all participants.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 419.203.8662 after 5 p.m. today through Friday.

This program is funded by The Friends of the NRA and the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association. For more information and details, go to vwoutdoorsmen.com.