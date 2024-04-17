Lancers fare well at Col. Grove Invite

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Linconview Lancers competed at the highly competitive Columbus Grove Tracy Brown Invitational on Monday. The boys placed third as team and the girls finished fourth, collectively their best finish in the last five years.

One of the meet highlights for Lincolnview was a new meet record set by Conner Baldauf in the 800 meter run. Baldauf won the race in 2:01.38, currently the fifth fastest time in all of Division III.

Another highlight was Brynleigh Moody winning the 800 meter run (2:29.20) and the 1600 meter run (5:24.24). Moody also anchored the winning 4×800 relay team (Brooklyn Byrne, Ava Milligan, Kendall Hoffman, Moody, 10:21.33).

Steven Smith was the runner-up in the shot put (44-00.50), and the boys 4×800 relay team of Kreston Tow, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton, Baldauf) fininshed second (8:19.80). The 4×400 relay team of Tow, Johns, Trace Klausing and Baldauf finished third (3:36.64).

Tow finished third in the 800 meter run (2:03.11) and the 1600 meter run (4:42.63), and Norton placed third in the 3200 meter run (10:46.10). In addition, Cody Ricker placed third in the 300 meter hurdles (42.83).

Columbus Grove swept the boys and girls titles with 155 and 147 points respectively. Anna was the runner-up on the boys’ side (104.75) and the Lancers were third out of 11 teams (77). Riverdale was the girls’ runner-up (139.75), followed by Anna (88.75) and Lincolnview 79).